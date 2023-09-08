Terry L. Anderson, 65, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, September 3, 2023 in Brandon, MN.
Terry Lee Anderson was born February 21, 1958 to Joslyn and JoAnne (Moseng) Anderson in Fergus Falls. He grew up on the farm near Underwood. He attended school in Underwood, graduating from Underwood High School in 1976.
Over the years he worked as a carpenter, in the automotive department at Fleet Farm, and most recently at Lake Region Healthcare in Elbow Lake.
He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and motorcycles. Terry had the nickname “The Northern King.” He loved movies and had a large collection of DVD’s and CD’s.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Joslyn and JoAnne Anderson, and aunts and uncles.
Terry is survived by his siblings, Tim Anderson of Dawson, Sue (Scott) Stroud of Fergus Falls, Sandy (Kevin) VanDyke of Moorhead, and Stacy (David) Boese of Elizabeth; nieces and nephews, Sean (Jazlyn Pare) Frandsen, Adam (Leah) Frandsen, Jesse (Amy) Anderson, Kendra (Jordan) Mahaffey, Brad (Nerline) VanDyke, Kyle VanDyke, Keleigh (Anthony Renz) VanDyke, Amber (Adam Joramo) Boese, and Mikayla Stroud; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; godson, Teagan Anderson; aunt and uncles, Gary and Judy Larson and Eldor Kugler, and his best friend, Rick “Erky” Erkenbrack.
Per Terry’s wishes, no services will be held.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
