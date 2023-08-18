Terry Baker, 64, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, July 28, 2023 at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Terry Eugene Baker was born December 27, 1958, to Herbert and Mary Ann (Granlund) Baker in Breckenridge. He attended school in the Wahpeton Public School system and served six years in the United States Army.
He married Anita Dunbar on November 29, 1993, in Fergus Falls. He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton.
Terry loved wrestling, going to “AC/DC” concerts along with many others, fishing, cooking, cheering on the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins and watching the soap opera, “Days of Our Lives.” He cherished every moment with his three grandchildren. The American Cancer Relay for Life event in Fergus Falls was an annual event he looked forward to. He always stayed up on current events locally and nationally and loved visiting with people.
Terry’s past occupations include being a laborer for the railroad in Fergus Falls, 14 years at the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Fergus Falls including a manager position, Fergus Enterprises doing maintenance and snow removal. Most recently he was disabled due to his illness with lung cancer. Terry fought a long hard fight to the very end.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Mary Ann Baker; mother-in-law, Betty Johnson Dunbar; father-in-law, Darwin Dunbar; sister, Vicki Baker Stahl; infant brother, Dean Baker; grandparents; brother-in-law, Cecil Stahl; aunts and uncles; cousins; and nieces and nephews.
Terry is survived by his wife, Anita of Fergus Falls; son, Jeremy Neuleib; daughter-in-law, Katie Olson; grandchildren, Giddeon Neuleib, Ruby Neuleib and Waylon Neuleib; sisters, Debbie (Timothy) Tucker and Rosemary (Calvin) Calkins; brothers-in-law, David Dunbar and Allen Dunbar; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Fergus Falls Salvation Army in Fergus Falls, MN.
Clergy: Chaplain Kevin Patch.
Assistance provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone