Terry Kambel passed away on August 24, 2022, at Serenity Assisted Living in Dilworth, MN, at the age of 89 years.
Terry Eugene was born on August 13, 1933, to Bernard and Agnes (Ryan) Kambel in Hitchcock, South Dakota. Terry grew up in Hitchcock and after graduating high school, he served in the Army for two years. Terry then returned to Hitchcock, marrying his high school sweetheart, LaVonne, at St. Martins Church in Huron, SD on November 19, 1955.
Terry and LaVonne celebrated 66 years of marriage. They had two children, Kerry and Kim, and lived in Redfield, SD, relocating to Long Prairie, MN in 1973. They also lived in Hinckley, Battle Lake, and eventually, Dilworth, MN. The majority of Terry’s career consisted of managing a lumber company, but he also managed a motel while living in Hinckley. Terry semi-retired when he and LaVonne moved to Battle Lake in 1995. Terry was very involved in the community, staying active with the Lions, Knights of Columbus and at Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church.
Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid pinochle player. He also enjoyed trips to the casino, playing bingo, times spent with friends at the Battle Lake Senior Center, and enjoyed watching the MN Twins and Vikings.
Family was important to Terry and he loved getting together for any occasion. Terry was quite the jokester, always good natured, teasing and laughing. One never knew what he was going to come up with.
He is survived by his wife, LaVonne Kambel of Dilworth, MN; son, Kerry (Teri) Kambel of Moorhead, MN; daughter, Kim (Steve) Seufert of Battle Lake, MN; five grandchildren, Michelle (Chris), Jenny (Justin), Jessy (Ethan), Matthew (Kaitlyn Varberg), and Mitchell; six great grandchildren, Riley, Leslie, Aubrey, Sadie, Avery and Owen along with numerous relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Agnes; a brother, Donovan Kambel and sister, Rosemary Norton.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all the caregivers at the Battle Lake Good Samaritan Center, Serenity Assisted Living, and Hospice of the Red River Valley. These caregivers exceeded all expectations and we will be forever grateful for the skilled and compassionate care they provided to Terry.
Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Lake Catholic Church in Battle Lake, the Battle Lake Good Samaritan Society, or Serenity Assisted Living in Dilworth, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 30, 2022, Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church in Battle Lake, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Fr. LeRoy Schik.
Interment: Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Cemetery, Battle Lake, MN.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake for Terry Kambel.