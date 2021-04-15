Thelma E. Monke, 91, of Fergus Falls, formerly of rural Clitherall, died on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Thelma Elizabeth Monke was born on March 14, 1930, the daughter of Clifford and Ruth (Heifort) Ukkelberg. She was baptized and confirmed in Nidaros Lutheran Church of rural Clitherall. Thelma attended the Clitherall School and then high school at the School of Agriculture, University of Minnesota in St Paul, graduating in 1948. She continued her education at St. Cloud State University, taught in Barnard School and Vining School, took classes from Moorhead State University receiving her Bachelor of Arts Degree in elementary education, then teaching in Battle Lake and Fairbault.
Thelma and Leonard Monke were married on December 14, 1952, in the Nidaros Lutheran Church of rural Clitherall. They lived in Nicollet for two years, then moved to rural Underwood where they farmed and she taught school for 13 years before moving to Fairbault. In 1996, they retired to their home on West Battle Lake of rural Clitherall. Thelma enjoyed her family and watching the grandchildren play sports was very important to her. She was a good cheerleader and enjoyed their accomplishments. Thelma and Leonard did a lot of traveling. They were on several cruises, wintering in the south along with traveling around the United States and many overseas countries. She was a member of Sons of Norway, Retired Teachers Association, Dazzling Daisies Garden Club, First Lutheran Church and enjoyed her church circle and quilting.
Her family … three children, Nancy Monke of Moorhead, Dean (Beth) Monke of Fergus Falls and Mark Monke of Clitherall; grandchildren; Maia Skarphol (Gabe) and Haakon, Isaac Lundberg (Lexi) and Abe, Luke Elliott (Maddie) and Soren and Pax, Mariah Minkkinin (Bob), Anna Monke-Gervais (Lucas Gervais) and Mac, Matt Monke (Sherry), Madison Winterquist; sister, Lois Goebel of Clitherall; sister-in-law, Janice (Dave) Perreten of Henning; and by numerous relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, Leonard on November 23, 2013; parents, Clifford and Ruth Ukkelberg; and brother, Harold Ukkelberg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church of Battle Lake.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the First Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Lake with coffee and cookies to follow. Please bring your lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the service will be moved to the First Lutheran Church.
The Rev. Brad Skogen will officiate.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson of Battle Lake.
Condolences:GlendeNilson.com.