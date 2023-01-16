Thelma Christine Wigdahl, 104, of Rothsay, Minnesota, died on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Farmstead Memory Care in Andover, Minnesota.
She was born March 20, 1918 on a farm near Rothsay, Minnesota to Nils Magnus Lund and Alma (Hoel) Lund. She attended country school near Rothsay and received her high school diploma taking correspondence courses through the mail. Growing up on a farm, she was accustomed to hard work: haying, milking cows, gathering eggs, gardening and canning were a few of the skills she learned living on the farm. She was also involved extensively in 4-H in her youth, even winning a trip to the Twin Cities. Music was a very central component of her life; she often sang with her two sisters and played autoharp at church and community events.
As a teenager she started working in a domestic capacity at various farms. In fact, it was on one of these farms that she got to know her future husband and ended up marrying the love of her life. She married John Olaf Wigdahl on January 1, 1942 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Rothsay, Minnesota.
As an adult, Thelma was very active in her community. She was a member of The American Legion Auxiliary. She was also an active member in the Hamar Lutheran Church as a Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School Teacher, LDR Leader and was involved in Ladies Aid, Circle and singing in the choir. In later life she was a member of The Sons of Norway and also sang in its choir.
Thelma assisted her husband with bookkeeping for his electrical business. She was a care provider for several neighborhood children while she was nurturing her own growing family. After raising her family, she worked as a cook/baker at the Rothsay Truck Stop for twenty-five years. Over the years many people were recipients of her delicious baked goods. She was also skilled in embroidery work, sewing, and cooking. Thelma delighted her friends and family with her original candle designs. Thelma also enjoyed reading and writing.
Thelma took two trips to Norway visiting with many relatives and visiting the boyhood home of her father who emigrated to the United States in 1908. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Alma and Magnus Lund, husband, John Wigdahl, and two sisters, Ella Lund and Alvina Christopherson.
Thelma was a good example of living a Christ-like life for her family and community. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She is survived by four children: Gary Wigdahl, Fergus Falls, Minnesota; Ann Young, Clio, Michigan; Sonja (Bruce) Anderson, Blaine, Minnesota; Rebecca Nielsen, Bemidji, Minnesota; thirteen grandchildren: James Young, Jon (Calinda) Young, Janet (Tilden) Ward, Jerry Young, Jamie (Jason) Petersen, Justin Young (Randy Shamma), Jennifer Anderson, Joshua (Sandra) Anderson, Jesse (Vanessa) Anderson, Jonathan (Erin) Anderson, Matthew (Beth) Nielsen, Sarah (Brian) Sherwood, and Kimberly (Brent) Dellapaolera; twenty-two great-grandchildren: James, Jesse, and Taryn Young, Ashley and Cody Young, Jacob and Chloe Young, Emily Windt, Jack and Tate Petersen, Aubrey and Zachary Anderson, Grace, Roman, and Rosalia Anderson, Oliver and Samuel Anderson, Ari and Ivy Nielsen, Brenden, Brady, and Bryce Sherwood; and five great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and numerous other relatives.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 1:00 PM at New Life Lutheran Church, Rothsay, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Rev. Randy Whitehead.
Interment: Hamar Cemetery, Rothsay.
Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls is in charge of arrangements.
