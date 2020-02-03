Theodore Easton

Theodore Alex Easton, formerly of Fergus Falls, died in Laramie, Wyoming, on January 30. He had a long career in community college education that included service as the president of what was then known as Fergus Falls Community College. He was 85.
A memorial service will be scheduled sometime this summer in Dickinson, North Dakota. The family has established the Alex Easton Scholarship Fund at the Dickinson State University Heritage Foundation, 230 8th Avenue West, Dickinson, ND 58601.
