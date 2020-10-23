Funeral Mass was held for Theresa Grasswick, age 93, of Deer Creek, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Henning on Saturday October 24, 2020, with Father LeRoy Schik officiating. Music was provided by Paul Malecha. Pallbearers were Theresa’s grandchildren: Raymond Byman, Courtney Byman, Beau Byman, Tayler Byman, Lucas Becker, Abbey Rothenbuehler, Lacey Severson, Charis Sugden, Brittney Juul, Katie Dehmer, Andria Weller, Cody Grasswick, Autumn Grasswick, Brooke-Lynn Grasswick, Morgan Grasswick and Hope Grasswick. Honorary pallbearers were Theresa’s great-grandchildren: Oakley Byman, Bryant Byman, Emma Byman, Kyrie Byman, Andrew Becker, Brendan Becker, Thomas Rothenbuehler, Samuel Rothenbuehler, Maddelyn Severson, Kenley Severson, Ella Severson, William Sugden, Kajsa Sugden, August Sugden, Knox Juul, Indra Juul, Justus Floren, Maximus Floren, Charlotte Dehmer, Presley Dehmer, Hallie Weller, Rylee Weller and Wrigley Weller. Theresa was laid to rest at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Henning.
Theresa Appolonia Sherman was born October 15, 1927, near Fingal, North Dakota, to Henry and Agnes (Schlegel) Sherman. She grew up on the farm, attended rural school near Fingal and graduated from Fingal High School on May 24, 1945 with a class of 13 graduates. After graduation, she worked at the Fingal State Bank where she met Carl A. Grasswick Jr.
They were married on October 12, 1948, in Valley City, North Dakota, eventually moving to the Henning area and later settling in the Deer Creek area. Theresa and Carl were blessed with eight children.
Theresa did a lot of cooking, baking (her cinnamon rolls, buns and bread were the best), gardening, canning, sewing, mending and lawn mowing. Back in the day she watched grandchildren and did a lot of ironing!
Theresa liked to read, write letters, cross-stitch, embroider, make teddy bears, go on walks, trap gophers, visit, watch “Wheel of Fortune,” and go out for pie and coffee. Her family and her faith were of great importance to her - saying the rosary daily and going to Mass to receive Jesus were dear to her heart and soul.
Theresa was a member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church and participated in Christian Mothers. Over the years, she brought our Lord (Holy Communion) to many who could not make it to Mass. At the end our Lord was brought to her which she very much appreciated.
After Carl’s death in 2013, Theresa continued living in their home in the Deer Creek area with the help of her family. She kept her sense of humor and smile almost to the end.
Theresa passed away at home with family by her side on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 93 years of age. She is survived by her children: Carol (Terry) Becker of Casper, Wyoming; Joan (Thomas) Gedde of Otter Tail Lake; Jennifer of Stillwater; Thomas (Jeannie), Tammy, James, Elaine Byman, Jean Edmondson of Deer Creek; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Alma von Ruden; brother, Loren (Connie) Sherman; sister-in-law, Lucille Sherman; and many other relatives and friends.
Preceding Theresa in death were her parents; husband, Carl; brother, Henry; sisters, Hilaria Wurzer, Dorothy Miller, and Alice Puhr; great-grandson, Brendan Becker.
Theresa’s family would like to thank Hospice of the Red River Valley for the care and concern given to Theresa, and many comments on her being a special lady and having a great smile.
Theresa will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Operation Smile.
