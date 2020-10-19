Funeral Mass will be held for Theresa Grasswick, age 93, of Deer Creek, on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Henning.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Rosary and Parish Prayers beginning at 6 p.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at church.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Theresa’s tribute wall.
Arrangements provided by Belmont-Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Henning.
