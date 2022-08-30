Theresa Halbakken, 77, of Rothsay, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Theresa V. Collins, was born November 8, 1944, to Phyllis Mae Jordan in Vancouver, British Columbia.
On January 18, 1983, Theresa married Wesley Halbakken in Ballard, WA.
She was the Co-Owner of McGrath’s Restaurant in Ballard, WA from 1982 to 2000 when she retired.
Theresa was a member of Pebble Lake Golf Course in Fergus Falls, MN and Jackson Park Golf Course in Seattle, WA. She was a Pebble Lake Golf Course Legend 2019. She organized numerous golf events at Pebble Lake Golf Course. She was the Annual Co-Chair for the Scramble for the Cure at Pebble Lake Golf Course, benefitting the Lake Region Healthcare Cancer Care and Research Center.
She was an avid golfer, scrapbooker, and loved to play Bingo.
Preceding her in death were her mother, Phyllis Mae Johnston and step-father, Donovan T. Johnston.
Theresa is survived by her husband, Wesley Halbakken of Rothsay; her children, Laura A. Walters of Seattle, WA, Bill (Wade Schwartz) Walters of Centralia, WA, and Terri (Tim) Gilbert of Lake Forest Park, WA; grandchildren, Jordan (Alexandra Kruize) Diel, Ivy (Phil) Merrell, June (Leah) Cronen-Meissner, Fiona Taylor, Olivia Taylor, Taylor (David) Gillespie, Elizabeth Gilbert, Tyner Gilbert, Emma Gilbert; great-grandchildren, Violet and Magnus Merrell, RiLynn Gilbert, and Trista and Samantha Gillespie; siblings, Tom (Barb) Collins, of Fort Worth, TX, Valorie Meadows of Renton, WA, Wanda Halbakken of Portland, OR, Sharon (Doug) Lange of Ballard, WA, Steve (Jan) Halbakken of Ballard, WA, Gary Halbakken of Arlington, WA, Terry (Lance) LaFave of Seattle, WA, and Renae (Al) Schultz of Las Vegas, NV, and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank all family, friends, and neighbors that have been a huge support during this time.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at New Life Lutheran Church in Rothsay, with prayer service at 6:30 p.m.
Clergy: Reverend Randy Whitehead
Interment: South Immanuel Cemetery, Rothsay, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
