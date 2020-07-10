M. Therese Duddridge Blake of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away peacefully at her home on July 3, 2020. The “M” stood for Martha, but no one ever called her that. It was always Therese. She was born in Lombard, Illinois, and grew up loving everything Chicago, including WGN radio, the Picasso statue, touring old cemeteries, cheering on the Cubs and, of course, Chicago-style hot dogs.
During her years in Battle Lake, she loved going to auctions and collected crocks, primitives, cookbooks and any piece of whimsy that caught her eye. Therese and her husband Walt loved sitting in the stands watching their three grandsons playing sports.
She loved perfumes and lotions but hated wearing socks. You could often find her in her kitchen listening to Neil Diamond or Garth Brooks, singing along and cooking something delicious. She was often found chatting with a perfect stranger who would inevitably end up on her Christmas card list. She was great at sharing stories and memories and never forgot a detail. Everything she did turned into an experience or adventure and was filled with humor and laughter.
Her strong faith comforted her when her dear husband Walter Blake passed away, as well as her brother and three sisters. She attended Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and was a lifelong supporter of the Poor Clares.
Therese was the absolute rock center of her family and the star that shone over them all. Those left to celebrate her life are daughters, Catherine (Blake) Trent and husband Bill, of Venice, Florida and Muscatine, Iowa; Christine (Blake) Lange and husband Jim, of Marathon, Florida; grandchildren, Jessica Trent of Chicago, Illinois; Bret Trent and wife, Sara of Neenah, Wisconsin; Nicholas Lange and wife, Yoori of Woodbury; Zachary Lange and wife, Sara of Fergus Falls, and Alexander Lange and wife, Iris of Potsdam, Germany and seven great-grandchildren
Please remember her big smile, kind words and the twinkle in her eye. Any remembrances of her can be made to a library of your choice in honor of her love of reading, any arts organization because she loved the arts, the Poor Clares. But the most important contribution she would love is a kind word you can offer another. Her family are all grateful for her love, humor and strength. In her own words, “Yes if it is my time I am not afraid and I will take whatever happens with open arms.” Private family burial will follow later.
