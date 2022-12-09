Thomas H. Burau, 81, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Fargo VA Medical Center.
Thomas (Tom) Henry Burau was born in St. Paul, MN on June 21, 1941. He was adopted when he was two years old by Harry and Delphine (Huggett) Burau. Tom remembered sitting on the steps of the orphanage with a Peter Rabbit book in hand. Harry stopped to read the book to him and soon after, they became a family. Tom grew up on a farm in rural Fergus Falls. He attended high school at the West Central School of Ag in Morris, MN.
Following graduation, Tom enlisted in the US Air Force in September 1959 and was honorably discharged in July 1963. His military service was very important to him. After discharge, he worked on the family farm and was a regular at the local roller rink. Tom dated JoAnn Velo for many years until her unexpected death in 1999. He was a very loyal and devoted lifelong caretaker for his parents until their passings.
Tom was a member of the Church of the Nazarene (The Naz). He served on the Dane Prairie town board, the Volunteer Services Committee at the Fergus Falls Veterans Home, the Allied Charities board, and was an active officer with Farm Bureau Insurance. In addition, he was the County Treasurer for the Republican Party for many years and also the Treasurer for Bud Nornes and his campaigns.
Over the years, Tom was very active in the American Legion at the local, district, and state levels. He held the offices of District Commander, State Vice Commander, District Finance Officer, and various offices at Post 30 in Fergus Falls. He was also on the State Finance Committee, the Veteran Affairs and Rehab Committee, and had a national appointment to the VA and R Committee.
Tom remained active until his health issues slowed him down. He continued to live independently and was grateful for Jennae, Jessica, and Mary who helped him do so. He was appreciative of all his friends who continued to stay in touch when his life changed.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and only sibling, Charlie. Survivors include many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to youth programs at The Naz, American Legion Post 30 baseball, or donor’s choice.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Steve Hoffman and Reverend Mike Voorhees.
Military Participation: Fergus Falls VFW Post 612 and American Legion Post 30.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.