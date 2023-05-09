Thomas Deutschman, 87, of Fergus Falls died Saturday May 6, 2023, at St. Catherine-South Fargo, ND.
He was born February 18, 1936, in Ponsford, MN, the son of Fred and Violet (Henry) Deutschman. He moved with his family to Fergus Falls in 1941, where he attended school, graduating in 1954. In 1958, Tom graduated from Hamlin University with a BS in Chemistry.
Tom served in the military from 1958-1961, as a petroleum products analyst. Following his discharge, he worked for GW Sugar in Loveland CO. He later worked for WH Barber Oil in Minneapolis, where he met Luella “Lolly” Rude, and they were married in September of 1962. Following their marriage, he was employed by 3M.
In 1972, they moved back to Fergus Falls, where they started T & L Manufacturing, retiring in 1997.
They wintered in Mission, TX for 25 winters. He enjoyed golf, bridge, gardening, fishing, and working in his yard.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a sister, LaMae Henry and a brother, Bob.
Survivors include his wife, Lolly; three sons Scott, Michael (Kari Lynn) and Paul; sister Doris Koster; 2 grand dogs, 1 grand cat; along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 5-7 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023, with a prayer service at 6:30 at the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Service: 11 am Friday, May 12, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend Ed Monson.
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
