Thomas Franklin Harig III, 65, of Fergus Falls, died unexpectedly Sunday, January 29, 2023 doing something he loved.
Thomas Franklin Harig III was born January 20, 1958, to Thomas Franklin II and Joyce (Tuttle) Harig in Grand Forks, ND. He attended Ben Franklin Elementary School in Grand Forks and Fergus Falls High School. After high school he attended Moorhead Vo-Tech for Diesel Mechanics.
On July 21, 1979, Tom married Mary Bjorgum at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Throughout his career, Tom held several trucking jobs and owned his own freight company. He was currently employed at Krog Transport for the past eight years, which he thoroughly enjoyed. However, a job he held dear to his heart was working maintenance at Rainbow Court in Wahpeton.
Tom loved stock car racing, snowmobiling with his friends, ice racing, camping, working on cars, spending time with his friends in Becida, reading, and playing with his grandkids and adopted ones. He was also willing to help those in need. With Tom, a stranger was just another friend he hadn’t met yet.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Joyce Harig; sister, Tammy Jo; infant brother, Timothy; niece, Nicole, and grandparents, Grace and Thomas Harig I and Lawrence and Myrtle Tuttle.
Tom is survived by his significant other, Pamela Schulz; sons, Thomas “TJ” IV (Larisa) Harig, Mike (Kayla) Harig, and Chris (Amanda) Harig; grandchildren, Thomas V and Jaxon Harig, Jayden, Owen, Landen, and Myla Harig, and Amelia, Hazel, and Ramsey Harig; father, Thomas Harig II; his siblings, Toni Harig, Todd (Charla) Harig, and Tanya Harig (Joe); adopted grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Chloe, Kelsey, Braelyn, Kiley, Nash and Knoxville; step-son, Joshua (Rachel) Miller and step-daughter, Andrea (Keith) Moran. He is also survived by his lifelong best friend, Dean Baker and countless other family and friends he cared about.
Celebration of Life Gathering: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Fergus Falls VFW Post 612, with sharing of Memories at 5:00 p.m.
Assistance provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
