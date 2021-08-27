Thomas Jon Keller, 62, of Lakeville, passed away August 20, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his family and his dog, Zoey. Through Tom, we know what resilience and perseverance truly looked like during his courageous battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He was a warrior and never gave up the battle. The autumn of Tom’s life came too soon. He will be missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
Tom is preceded in death by his baby brother, Raymond, mother, Joyce, nephew, Joey and father and mother-in-law, Ray and Joyce Sundblad.
He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Barby (Sundblad), and their children, Jennifer (Jules) Gonzales and Nick (Sommer) Myogeto. Also survived by his father, Basil (Lorraine) Keller, siblings, Deb (Andy) Albrecht, Mike (Linda) Keller, Barb (Rick) Hensch, Vicki Keller and Angie (Dave) Larson. Sisters-in-law, Debbie (Larry) Odens and Judy (Myron) Guhlke and eight grandchildren, Tyler, Kaity, Max, Kaiya, Hunter, Rylan, Charlee and Wyatt, along with uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tom was born to Basil and Joyce Keller on February 10, 1959, in Breckenridge. He grew up working on his dad’s farm in Tenney, and through all that experience working alongside his dad and uncles, he learned how to fix any and everything. He graduated from Campbell-Tintah High School in 1977. Tom attended Moorhead Tech Auto Mechanic School, Dakota Aero Tech for airline mechanics and the Saint Paul College of Pipefitting.
Tom had many farm-related jobs prior to attending airline-mechanic school. He traveled to combine in multiple states, worked at Triple R Equipment and Northern Pipe in Fargo. He then attended and graduated from Dakota Aero Tech and got a job at Northwest Airlines as an aircraft mechanic where he worked for about 20 years — it was his dream job. Tom left that job due to an airline strike where he could not work for a company whose values did not align with his. Tom went back to school to be a pipefitter, and for the last several years enjoyed his new career and the great friends he made there. Tom was an active member of the Steamfitters-Pipefitters Local 455. Tom retired in April 2020 and planned on traveling with his wife and Zoey in an RV across the U.S.
Tom had multiple hobbies including ham radio/computers where he had many friends he talked to weekly in our area and across the world, including astronauts. Tom enjoyed having his private pilots license and target shooting practice at the gun club. He also loved the beauty and peacefulness of rivers and lakes; Tom and Barby spent a lot of time on the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers. 17 years ago they bought a seasonal place on North Long Lake in Brainerd. Tom loved spending all his time at the lake when he was not working. He loved fishing and being out on the pontoon with family and friends. He also loved taking care of his beautiful yards and did an amazing job doing so.
Tom was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather (no one was a more proud and loving grandpa) and friend. His spirit lives on in the hearts of those who knew him.
We would like to extend our gratitude to the oncology staff at Allina Virginia Piper Cancer Institute, University of Minnesota, Mayo Clinic, and Allina for Hospice for their care for Tom during his heroic battle.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, Edina Chapel, 7110 France Ave., S., Edina, MN 55435 (952-924-4100). Visitation for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. A reception to follow depending on COVID. Adults only please. Per Edina Chapel, face masks are required and will be provided by the family.