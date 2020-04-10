Thomas J. Menz, age 73 of Perham, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, in his home under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
A memorial Mass with military honors will be held at a later date at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Perham. Inurnment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.
Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service, Perham, MN (218) 346-5175 www.schoenebergerfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Menz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.