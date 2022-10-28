Thomas Verhelst, 65, of Clitherall (West Battle Lake), passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at his home on West Battle Lake with his wife, Karen by his side. After bravely fighting and conquering thyroid cancer, he was unable to withstand the effects of treatments.
Thomas Henry Verhelst was born December 27, 1956 to Lucian and Irene (Lootens) Verhelst, in Marshall, MN. After graduating from Canby High School, he attended college to pursue his career in the real estate world. Tom’s honesty, dedication, and drive led to 46 successful years as an agent and broker.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Amor and church council. Tom generously shared his time with his church and community. He was a member of Sertoma and Habitat for Humanity.
Tom spent his down time with purpose to enjoy and win. His favorite activities included water and snow skiing, bike riding, traveling, pheasant and elk hunting, splitting wood, and finding purpose to drive and use his Tool Cat. Tom enjoyed cards and most games of chance, where his odds were favorable. His competitive spirit served him well.
Tom’s love and life were most complete with his wife, Karen, daughters, Nicole and Jessie, and their spouses, Wes and Gabe. But his absolute pride and delight was to be Papa T. to grandsons, Finn and Jack.
Left to remember Tom are his wife, Karen Zell-Verhelst of Battle Lake; daughters, Nicole (Weston) Krohn of Brainerd and Jessie (Gabe) Nelson of Kahuku, HI; grandchildren, Henry Finnegan “Finn” Nelson and Jack Sespe Nelson; his first wife, Pam Phillips of Fergus Falls; his mother, Irene of Canby; siblings, Karen (John) Miller of Porter, Connie (Francis) Johnson of Brentwood, CA, Mark (Lois) Verhelst of Canby, and Scott Verhelst of Canby, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Lucian Verhelst.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Fergus Falls Habitat for Humanity or donor’s choice.
A private family service has been held, and an open house celebration of life will take place at Stub’s of Battle Lake on Saturday October 29th from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Arrangements are with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone