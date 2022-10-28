Thomas Verhelst

Thomas Verhelst, 65, of Clitherall (West Battle Lake), passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at his home on West Battle Lake with his wife, Karen by his side. After bravely fighting and conquering thyroid cancer, he was unable to withstand the effects of treatments.

