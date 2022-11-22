Tiffany Shol

Tiffany Jean Shol, 43, passed away November 19, 2022 at her home in Fergus Falls, MN, after a recent diagnosis of heart problems.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?