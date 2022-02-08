Tilda Mae Haugan, 89, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, February 7, 2022, at Mill Street Residence.
Tilda Mae Weber was born December 8, 1932, near Wing, North Dakota to Phillip and Katherine (Singer) Weber. In 1936, Tilda and her family moved to a farm near New Rockford, North Dakota where Tilda grew up and attended country school. She was confirmed at First Lutheran Church in New Rockford. She graduated from New Rockford High School in 1950 as Salutatorian of her class. After graduation, she worked for an abstract company in New Rockford.
On October 28, 1956, she married Glanis Haugan at First Lutheran Church in New Rockford. They purchased and lived on the dairy farm in rural Pelican Rapids on which Glanis grew up. Having no boys to help with the dairy business, Tilda was called the “hired man”.
Tilda was a great crafter. She loved sewing, quilting, flower gardening, cake decorating, wood working, hardanger, rosemaling, and painting. She was also known for making delicious donuts, which she handed out to shut-ins and friends they went to visit.
She is survived by three daughters, Jackie (Mike) Aagesen, Fergus Falls, Joeline (Scott) Schroeder, Fergus Falls, and Julie (Lynn) Krueger, Papillion, NE; seven grandchildren, Tyson (Nikki) Masters, Trever (Kim) Masters, Katelyn (Jeff) Evert, Paige Lee (Mitch Hron), Jordan Schroeder, Danielle (Cody) Call, Jacob Schroeder, and two great-granddaughters, Emilia Call and Addison Evert. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Duane and Helen Haugan, Shirley Weber, Doreen Weber, Janet Follingstad, and Dale Bischoff, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glanis; her parents; five brothers and three sisters-in-law, Reuben (Ada), Walter (Annie), Calvin (Leone), Phillip, and David; four sisters, Martha (Jerome) Haugen, Alma (Everett) Curfman, Elsie Withers, and Loretta Varacioni, and two sons-in-law, Jim Masters and Lynn Lee.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with prayer service at 6:30 p.m.
Service: 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at North Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Pelican Rapids, MN
