Timmy Ray Randklev, age 65, of Chaska, died peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, 11 a.m. with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 10:30 a.m. at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen.
The use of protective masks are recommended.
The inurnment will follow at St. Hubert’s Catholic Cemetery and the luncheon will take place at the Chaska VFW at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, St. Hubert’s Capital Fund, Union Gospel Mission, Habitat for Humanity or American Lung Association.
The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on St. Hubert’s YouTube channel: find the link at www.bertasfh.com.