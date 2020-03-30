Timmy Ray Randklev, age 65, of Chaska, died peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church, Chanhassen. There will be an update when services are confirmed.
Timmy was born August 7, 1954, in Fergus Falls, to Orville and Hazel (Engelson) Randklev, one of eight children. He was baptized at Trinity Lutheran in Fergus Falls and confirmed at St Hubert’s in Chanhassen. He graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1972. On October 25, 1997, he married Mary Gerold in Chaska. He was employed as a scheduler at I.W.C.O. Direct in Chanhassen, for 32 years. He enjoyed running “Tim’s Tours,” which were long drives, and was a connoisseur of broasted chicken, beer and VFWs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Owen, and sisters, Linda, Cindy and Suzie.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; daughters, Michele (Greg) Myran of Bloomington, Erica Sandwick of Prior Lake, Christina (Sean) Koehn of Prior Lake, Anna Randklev of Chaska; four grandchildren, Nick and Alex Myran, David and Eddie Koehn; brothers, Dick (Judy) Randklev of Minot, North Dakota, Gary (Kathy) Randklev of Barnesville, Tom (Alene) Randklev of Tucson, Arizona; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska