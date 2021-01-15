Timothy “Tim” J. Brand, 80, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, January 11, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Tim was born January 28, 1940, in Buffalo, New York to Lewis and Betty (Schutlz) Brace.
Tim served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1964 and was stationed in Hawaii. During that time, he met Lynn Maclean and they were married on November 27, 1965, in Honolulu, Hawaii.
He had various occupations, including a payroll business owner, a feeder pig farmer and was employed with Otter Tail County in the IT department where he served as the IT director for 30 years and retired in 2017.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Kim Holland, Jill Gregory.
Tim is survived by his wife, Lynn Brand of Fergus Falls; daughter, Heather B. (Brian) Hastings of Kent, Connecticut; grandchildren, Tyler Rimany (Emily McManus), Kori Lynn Rimany (Joseph Fallon), and Becket Hastings all of Kent, Connecticut; brothers, Bruce C. Brand (Gayle Beck), Todd (Linda) Brace. Aaron Brace; sisters, Laurie (Gabe) Velasquez, Candy (Charley) Busey; brothers-in-law, Franklin Holland, and Al Gregory.
A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021.
Arrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to olsonfuneralhome.com.