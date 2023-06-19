Timothy “Tim” Gordon Femrite was born August 3, 1963 at the Glenwood Hospital in Glenwood, MN. He was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Morris, MN and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Morris, MN. He attended school at the Starbuck and Morris public schools and served in the National Guard.
He held various jobs and lived and worked for a number of years in Mesa, AZ before moving to Fergus Falls, MN in 2005 where he lived until 2021 when he purchased a home in Breckenridge, MN. Tim was employed at Minn-Dak since 2017 where he enjoyed both his work and co-workers.
Being very handy and a natural tinkerer and fixer he was valued as a maintenance foreman. Tim was curious, creative and enjoyed woodworking and making things. He also liked: cars and trucks, collecting rocks and toys - including thousands of Hot Wheels – garage sales, scratch offs, good humor and fun.
Tim went to Glory on June 18, 2023 after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his loving and devoted sisters, Bobbie Adam of Fergus Falls, Julie (Buck) Ridout of Fergus Falls, Cindy (Mike) Favre of St. Peter, and Laurel Lundberg of Richfield; aunts and uncles, Myra and Gurvin Femrite of Lowry, Annette and John Kran of Chicago, IL, Sally and Donald Meyer of Battle Lake, and Sonia Meyer of Morris; many cousins, nieces and nephews; as well as many good friends and neighbors (you know who you are!), and Nicole has lost her best friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Femrite Jr. and Betty (Mero) Shaw.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home and burial at a later date.
Clergy: Reverend Craig Palach.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone