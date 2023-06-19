Timothy Femrite

Timothy “Tim” Gordon Femrite was born August 3, 1963 at the Glenwood Hospital in Glenwood, MN. He was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Morris, MN and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Morris, MN. He attended school at the Starbuck and Morris public schools and served in the National Guard.

