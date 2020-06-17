Tim passed away suddenly at home on the morning of May 26, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Sharilyn, daughters, Nicole Nodsle-Beck of Bainbridge Island, Washington, Olyvia Nodsle (Heather Taylor) of Suquamish, Washington, grandchildren, Hanna Nodsle (Kiley Stolz) and Noah and Austen Beck all of Bainbridge Island, Washington, as well as siblings Connie Salsgiver (David) of Portsmouth, Virginia, Jeff Nodsle (Becky) of Corona, South Dakota. Three nieces, two nephews, 14 great-nieces and nephews, and seven great-great-nieces and nephews along with his all-important animal family members, several grand chickens, one granddog, and one great-grandcat.
Tim was born in Moorhead. His family moved to Laramore, North Dakota, when he was 4, then to Fargo, North Dakota, when his father, Leroy Nodsle, suffered a fatal subarachnoid hemorrhage that same year. Tim, his mother, Donna Lee Rugg Nodsle, and two siblings, Connie Lee Nodsle and Jeffrey Lynn Nodsle, moved to Rugg's Store in rural Fergus Falls where they lived with Tim's maternal grandparents, Clyde Lynn Rugg and Emily Eunice Edgar Rugg. Tim worked in his family's store where he pumped gas and sold candy and cigarettes at the age of 4. Tim attended elementary school at the rural neighborhood one-room schoolhouse across the road from the Rugg's store. He attended junior high and high school in Pelican Rapids, and then graduated from Fergus Falls High School after the family moved following his mother's marriage to Wallace Salmonson in 1969. Tim graduated with an associate’s degree from Fergus Falls Junior College.
Tim was largely self-taught with much instruction from his grandfather, Clyde at an early age. Tim plumbed his first house on his own when he was just 10 years old. Tim, Sharilyn and Nicole moved to Bainbridge Island from Omaha, Nebraska, in 1989. Tim has used his extensive knowledge and applied his many skills as a carpet cleaning business owner, real estate agent and general contractor as well as managing the Sterling building for the Clarke family for over 30 years. Tim has built several beautiful decks, bridges, and many homes on Bainbridge including one he built for his family on the north end. He has built three catering kitchens for Sharilyn's catering business and helped construct the Kids Up Playground at Battlepoint Park. He was a respected member of the Bainbridge Island community.
Tim's family was most important to him and he was always supportive of Sharilyn, his children, and his grandchildren. His family will dearly miss his singing and parodying of John Prine, John Fogerty and John Denver, his favorites. He would laugh at his own "papa" jokes that no one else in his family understood, and the unappetizing smells that would carry through the house when he would cook something interesting or "gross smelling" that would send his grandkids running down the stairs to get away from the smells. Papa had a specific spoon and fork he would use at every meal and would get mad if someone else in the family was using it. He enjoyed his evening glass of scotch in his favorite chair while yelling at the TV during the political shows he watched nightly on MSNBC. Tim loved to have bonfires in the back yard with his family that he would start with a blow torch and stoke with a leaf blower. The family will miss the hours he spent sharpening tools with his new sharpener and how he still had tools to sharpen, his grandkids never knew. They will miss the love that was displayed in so many humorous ways.
The family would like to acknowledge and send their love and appreciation to Jacob and Victoria Hayashi. Jacob was much more than an employee of eight years, he was the son Tim never had. Tim mentored Jacob and they worked and laughed side by side daily, creating a deep friendship.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy Nodsle and Donna (Nodsle) Salmonson. His stepfather, Wallace Salmonson and his grandparents, Clyde and Emily Rugg. Also deserving of mention is Lili Nodsle 2004-2020. Lili was Tim's faithful companion and trusted four-legged employee who could be found riding shotgun on the way to work in Tim's truck every day. Tim sat her urn in the front passenger seat every day since she passed away earlier this spring until the day Tim passed away.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Bainbridge Island police and fire departments.
A celebration of life bonfire and weiner roast will be held in the fall on September 5, with more details to follow. A GoFundMe account is being set up by Cook Family Funeral Home to help the family with arrangements.
