Timothy L. Terhurne, 67, died on November 6, 2022, at his home in Fergus Falls under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Tim (“Ernie”) was born on December 14, 1954, in Breckenridge, MN, to George and Alice (Wegener) Terhurne. Tim was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s of the Presentation church. He attended St. Mary’s School and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1973. In his earlier years, Tim worked at Burlington Northern Railroad, Wil-Rich, Kost Bros, Twin City Metals and Melroe.
On September 18, 1982, he married Beverly Kutzer at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Fairmount, ND. Tim and Bev lived in Wahpeton, ND until 1994 when they purchased Northshort Resort on Lake Lida near Pelican Rapids, MN. They operated their mom-and-pop resort where Tim had the opportunity to work his ‘dream job’ for the next 25 years. He was a respected fisherman and loved teaching the art of fishing to others, especially kids. Many resort guests, family, friends, and neighbors considered his fish fries and potluck a highlight to their visit.
Besides his passion for fishing, Tim loved pheasant hunting with his dog, Macy, by his side. He also enjoyed playing cards of all kinds and especially looked forward to his weekly Texas Hold ‘Em poker league at Billy’s in Vergas, MN.
Tim will always be remembered for his big heart and willingness to lend a hand to someone in need. He has a large network of friends and family who love him.
Tim will be greatly missed by his wife, Bev; father and mother in-law, Eugene and Helen Kutzer, Wahpeton, ND; brother in-law, Wayne (Linda) Kutzer, Campbell, MN; sister in-law, Lori (Kim Gutzmer) Kutzer, Mantador, ND; nephews, Joseph Harper, Fargo, ND; and Scott (Lois) Vorachek, Moorhead, MN; niece, Mackenzie Kutzer, Minneapolis, MN; great-nephews, Ayden Harper and Zachary Harper. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Alice, his stepmother Cecelia, a sister in infancy, and his brother James.
Visitation is Monday, November 14, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:00 PM at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls and resuming for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral Mass is Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Victory Church in Fergus Falls, MN.
Interment will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Breckenridge, MN.
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone