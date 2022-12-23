Tod Neubauer

Tod Alan Neubauer, 64, of West Fargo, ND, formerly of Fergus Falls, MN, passed away at Sanford Hospice House on Thursday, November 17, 2022, following a hard fight with cancer for the past four years. The excellent care provided by the Hospice House staff made his last days comfortable and peaceful.

