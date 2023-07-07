Todd Douglas Kjellerup, 58, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Lake Region Healthcare.
Todd was born on January 29, 1965, in Morris, MN, the son of Douglas and Karen (Olson) Kjellerup. Todd started out his life at the Children’s Home in Roseau, MN, after being at Abbott and Gillette Hospitals in Minneapolis. He remained in Roseau until he turned 16, at which time he was considered an adult and was admitted to the Regional Treatment Center in Fergus Falls. In 1985 he moved to the SLS Adult Foster Care at Lake Homes. He attended Fergus Falls TMH Program and graduated in 1986. Todd attended the Otter Tail County DAC program from 1986-1988. He then moved to SLS Adult Foster Care through Lutheran Social Services (LSS) where he resided for the rest of his life. In 1993 Todd began receiving services at North Country Options where he worked until the program was discontinued in 2000, at which point, vocational tasks were made available at his residence.
Todd enjoyed going out for coffee with friends and going out to eat with family. He liked to learn different languages such as Spanish, Chinese and sign language. Music was his favorite thing and was always quoting musical facts. He spent many hours on his iPad listening to music and watching Hee Haw. He attended many concerts and enjoyed watching movies at home. He always planned a summer vacation, loved to go to Duluth as well as any lake. He also liked to go to Fargo to stay in a motel and just sit in the big beds and watch TV or go to the sauna. He enjoyed shopping and always picked out nice presents.
He always looked forward to the family picnic at Star Lake, especially going on pontoon rides and seeing all his cousins. Last year he even got to drive the pontoon for a little while. He enjoyed going to the circus, fair, parades and state parks. He also attended ARC dances.
Todd had many strengths and was a very personable person. He was very welcoming to others and was quick to greet someone so they felt welcomed. He had a great sense of humor and liked to tell and hear jokes. Todd had a lovable demeanor and was empathetic toward others. He was very affectionate toward his family and did not hesitate to tell them he loved them. He also had a great memory.
Todd was very close to his foster home staff and other housemates. They all loved him very much and he loved them just as much. They were family to him.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Tex and Toots Olson and Leo & Ardell Kjellerup; aunts, Eileen Solien, Marlys Litton, Connie Kjellerup; cousins, Mike Solien and David Solien.
Todd is survived by his mother, Karen (Jerry) Toso; father, Doug Kjellerup; sisters, Sherri (Gordon) Heser, Kim Vanswol and Beth Toso; brothers, Kyle (Karen) Kjellerup; Kevin (Jennifer) Kjellerup and Mark Toso. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces & nephews.
Visitation: one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023 at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend Kate Bruns.
Interment: First Lutheran North Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Please refer to Todd’s tribute wall for a link to watch the Livestream on YouTube.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.