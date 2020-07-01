Todd Nord, 52, of Fergus Falls died, Friday, June 26, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Todd was born on December 28, 1967, in Fergus Falls, the son of Melvin and Dorothy “Delores” (Baglien) Nord. He grew up in Elizabeth and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1986.
He was employed at the Turkey Plant in Pelican Rapids for many years and then Shoremaster LLC, in Fergus Falls from March 2003 until he was forced to stop working due to health-related issues mid-2018.
Todd attended many dirt track races in different cities and also enjoyed watching NASCAR racing. He also enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings, “Shark Tank,”
“Judge Judy,” “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” Most of all, Todd really enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family, friends, and especially his grandchildren.
He was famous for saying “howdy!” when he arrived somewhere and “knucks and chucks” and/or “toodles” when he left. When asked where he caught his fish, he would reply with “Lake NONYA” or “Lake WishUKnew.”
Preceding him in death were his parents, Melvin and Delores Nord; grandparents, George and Mabel Nord and Henry and Evelyn Baglien, and numerous aunts and uncles.
Todd is survived by his two daughters, Tara (Rick Hanson) Motz and Trisha (Dana Hare) Nord and two sons, Tony Motz and Trenton (Marion) Motz all of Fergus Falls; his sweet, well-loved grandchildren, Kallie Hanson, Alaina, Carter and Racheal Motz, Ciaran Nickolauson, Evelynn and Dane Hare, and Lilyana Nord; siblings, Cheri (Douglas) Nettleton, LeAnn Nord, and Lance (Angela) Nord; his lifelong best friend, Rick Wandersee; his children’s mother, Karen Pederson (Motz), and numerous other family and friends.
Graveside service will be 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Augustana Lutheran Cemetery, Elizabeth. Following the graveside service, there will be a Celebration of Life at the Elizabeth Community Center. The service will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/dJBK-viyDQA, if weather permits. If weather does not permit, it will be shared to Todd’s tribute wall on the Olson Funeral Home website.
The Rev. Kate Bruns will officiate.
Interment will be at Augustana Lutheran Cemetery, Elizabeth.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.