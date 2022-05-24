Todd L. Swedberg, 60, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Sanford on Broadway in Fargo.
Todd LeRoy was born September 15, 1961, to Lee and Janice (Haga) Swedberg in Minot, ND. He attended Fergus Falls High School and graduated in 1980. He then attended Fergus Falls Community College and Winona State College. Todd was a carpenter by trade until his retirement.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR, Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He also loved fishing, playing guitar, his pets, and time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Lee Swedberg, grandparents, as well as aunts and uncles.
Todd is survived by his children, Megan Swedberg of Pendelton, OR and Maxwell Swedberg of Fergus Falls. Mother, Janice Swedberg of Fergus Falls; sister, Vicki Quittschreiber of Fergus Falls and brother, Scott Swedberg of Moorhead and special friend, Wendy Gale of Fergus Falls, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend David Strom
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
