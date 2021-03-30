Funeral services will be held for Tony Anderson, age 62, of Vining, on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Belmont-Karvonen Funeral Home in Henning.  Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls, on Friday, April 2, 2021, at 3 p.m. 

Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to send Tony’s family a message of comfort and support. 

Arrangements are provided by Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Services.

 

