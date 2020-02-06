Treyton David Engelhart, better known as “The Dude,” 19, of Fergus Falls, passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
Treyton was born in Fergus Falls, on May 21, 2000, to Travis and Danette (Leabo) Engelhart. He was baptized at Grace United Methodist Church. He attended school in the Fergus Falls School District, where he enjoyed socializing with faculty members and fellow students.
Treyton was deeply loved by his family and friends. He was known for being happy, loving and full of personality. Treyton faced several surgeries and complications throughout his life with a resilience and fortitude that inspired all who knew him. Even though Treyton was non-verbal, he was always able to get his wants and needs known to anyone around him. Treyton was blessed with caregivers throughout his life enabling him to live at home, with the last seven years being cared for by his beloved mother. Treyton adored spending time with his family. He enjoyed several family vacations which included a Disney cruise to the Bahamas, Florida, Star Lake and camping trips. He enjoyed all things water, including swimming, boat rides, floating on the lake, and water parks. Treyton was entertained by shopping, movies, going to the circus, and four-wheeler rides. His favorite singing group was “The Wiggles.”
Treyton was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dave and Darlene Leabo; and aunt, Dawn Teberg.
Treyton will be greatly missed by his parents, Travis and Danette Engelhart; siblings, Megan (Caleb) Rostad and Chloe Engelhart; nephews, Jace Rostad and Noah Rostad; grandparents, Tim and Sally Engelhart; great-grandparent, Margie Kilde-Brush; aunts, Diane Iverson and Denise (Tim) Hatchner; uncle, Taylor Engelhart; along with many other cousins, extended family, and special friends.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Grace United Methodist Church, Fergus Falls with visitation one hour prior to the services at the church.
The Rev. Lee Kantonen will officiate.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
