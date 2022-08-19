Tristan F. Bye, 21, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
Tristan Forrest Bye was born September 29, 2000, to Michael and Niamya (Braun) Bye at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. He attended school in Underwood and graduated from Underwood High School in 2019. He then went to Minnesota State Community and Technical College for Phlebotomy Technician.
He was employed at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls since he was 16 years old. He started in Dietary, then moved to Environmental Services, and was most recently working in Supply Distribution. He also worked at the JC General Store in Dalton for the past three years.
He was a member of Swan Lake Lutheran Church of rural Fergus Falls, where he was confirmed and helped with Vacation Bible School.
Tristan loved spending time with his family, it was the most important thing to him. He loved watching movies, listening to music… on vinyl, golfing, hanging out with friends, and supporting his dad and the rest of the Dalton Fire Department. Most importantly he wanted to help everyone, whether it was babysitting, running errands for the fire department during functions, carrying groceries out to your car or delivering them to your home, or helping at church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at the lake. He donated blood every opportunity he could, was the first to give you a hug, and had the BEST smile.
Preceding him in death were his grandmother, Julie Bye, and great-grandparents, Norine Erway, Alfred and Vivian Bye, Elma Heinecke, Clayton Abbott, and Dwight and Joyce Hanson.
Tristan is survived by his parents, Michael and Niamya Bye; brothers, Hunter Bye and Leo Bye; grandparents, Forrest and Rachelle Hanson and Tom and Darcy Bye; great-grandfather, Leo (special friend, Marilyn Lundmark) Braun; aunt, Amy (Josh) Hanson, Tyler and Tyson; uncle, Justin (Maddy) Hanson, Eli and Avery; aunt, Carol (Steve) Harles; uncle, Matthew (Krysta) Bye, Owen and Daniel, and numerous great-aunts and uncles, and cousins.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Swan Lake Lutheran Church, rural Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverends Eric Smith, Bruce Stumbo, and Mark Johnson.
Interment: Swan Lake Lutheran Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
