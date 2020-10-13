Troy Donald Hegney, 51, of Fargo died Saturday September 26, 2020, at Jewett Lake in Fergus Falls.
Troy Donald Hegney was born in Fargo on January 27, 1969, to Gerald and Mary Hegney. He was baptized at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. He had his first communion and was confirmed at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Troy grew up in North Fargo attending Washington Elementary until the sixth grade. Troy attended Holy Spirit during seventh and eighth grade. He then attended Shanley High School, graduating in 1987.
Troy attended Moorhead Technical College and graduated in 1989 with a degree in automobile mechanics.
Troy began his professional work career at Saturn of Fargo/Lunde Auto Center in July of 1992. He worked there as a technician until 1996. He worked at Peterbilt of Fargo in the parts department from 1996 through 2019. He came back to the Lunde family in May of 2019 to work in the parts department.
Troy married Noreen (Godel) Hegney on June 28, 1997, at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Moorhead. They lived in South Fargo in their new house that they built in 2000.
Troy’s hobbies include automobiles, especially Ford Bronco’s, remote control cars, monster trucks, car shows, working in his garage shop, grilling, traveling, drawing and tailgating at Bison games.
Troy was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who asked. Troy was very social and enjoyed visiting with everyone he met. He looked at a crowd of strangers as friends he had not met yet.
Preceding him in death were both sets of grandparents – Dewey and Faith Hegney, Lawrence and Clara Bichler; uncles, Dewey Hegney and Terry Hegney; and mother-in-law, Deloris Godel.
Troy is survived by his wife of 23-plus years, Noreen of Fargo; his parents, Gerald and Mary Hegney of Fargo; father-in-law, Homer Godel, Moorhead; brother, Todd (Kelly) Hegney of Fargo; niece and goddaughter, Alannah Hegney of Fargo; niece, Macie Hegney of Fargo; godparents, Jim and LeAnn Galvin; and two goddaughters, Danielle and Natalie Fontaine.
He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Blessed be the many wonderful memories of Troy Hegney.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo with a visitation one hour prior. Attendees will be required to wear masks. The service will be livestreamed on his page on Boulger’s website.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Roger Maris Cancer Center or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. To sign the online guestbook and view the service, visit www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.