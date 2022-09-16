Tyler Stone 2004-2022

Tyler Stone, 18, of Hoffman, MN, died on Sunday, September 11, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident. A Funeral Service was held September 17, 2022 at the West Central Area Secondary Football Field in Barrett, MN.

