V. Joyce Berg, 88, a resident of Minneapolis, formerly of Dalton, died Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Ebeneezer Compassionate Senior Care in Minneapolis.
Joyce was born June 22, 1933, in Dane Prairie Township in Otter Tail County, the youngest child of Edward and Emma (Haug) Berg. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith and was later confirmed at the Sarpsborg Lutheran Church of Dalton, where she remained a member until her passing. Joyce attended grades 1-6 at District No. 19, where her father and siblings attended. Joyce then attended Fergus Falls High School and graduated with honors in 1946.
After graduating she was recruited by Bell Telephone because of her speed and accuracy as a typist. She then moved to Washington, D.C., and worked as a troubleshooter for several years. Joyce would make trips back to the family farm in Dalton and eventually moved back to Minneapolis and continued to work in different clerical positions until her retirement.
Joyce always enjoyed coming back to the farm in Dalton, either by Greyhound bus or with her sister Lorraine and her family. Joyce enjoyed the peace and quiet of the farm, laying in the sun, playing cards with her nieces and nephews, playing piano, and just sitting on the porch visiting with her mom.
Joyce is survived by her nieces and nephews and their families, Michael Vikesland of Farmington, Gary (Karen) Vikesland of Bloomington, Jeffrey (Carol) Berg of Dalton, Brenda (Terry) Johnson of Dalton, and her niece/goddaughter, Jean (Mike) Tinjum of Dalton, and several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Edward and Emma Berg; brother, LaVern Berg; sister, Lorraine Vikesland; sister-in-law, Jeanette Berg, and brother-in-law, Dorvin Vikesland.
Blessed be the memory of V. Joyce Berg.
Graveside service: 1 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at Sarpsborg Lutheran Cemetery, Dalton.
Clergy: Rev. Dan Hurner.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone