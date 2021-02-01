On January 27, 2021, V. Kaye Lord, 79, lately of District Heights, Maryland, went home to be with the Lord. Her funeral service will be held at the Pope Funeral Home, Forestville Maryland, and officiated by the Rev. Esther Holimon (ret) on February 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. Further details about both services can be found on the Pope Funeral Home and Glende-Nilson Funeral Home websites.
Kaye started life on a farm on the Kansas/Oklahoma border outside of Coffeyville, Kansas, on November 11, 1941. She grew up in Coffeyville and graduated from high school there. She went on to community college to begin a career as a bookkeeper and secretary and took a job at Carter’s Parts Supply in Coffeyville. Kaye was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Coffeyville and began playing piano and organ for them when she was 16. It was there she met and married her husband, the Rev. Glenn I. Lord on May 30, 1966, and spent a wonderful 54 years of marriage together.
Shortly after being married, Kaye and Glenn, along with his son, Glenn Jr., moved across Kansas to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to serve the Church of the Nazarene there. Kaye gave birth to Sherry Lynn and Ryan Blake Lord while in Scottsbluff. The family then served churches of the Nazarene in Omaha, Nebraska, Fairbanks, Alaska, and Mound City, Missouri.
In 1980, Glenn changed denominations to become a United Methodist minister and their first appointment for the Methodists was Wesley United Methodist Church in Edgeley, North Dakota. Their next appointment was to the Federated Church in Carrington, North Dakota.
In 1994, they semiretired and accepted the call to Maine Presbyterian Church near their newly established home in rural Underwood Minnesota. In 2014 they fully retired and moved to District Heights, Maryland, to live with their daughter, Sherry.
Kaye was preceded in death by her beloved husband Glenn in June of 2020; by her father, William Howard Conrad, in 1949 and her mother, Carrie Maye Vanzant Conrad Jennings, in 1976; her sister and brother-in-law, Greeta Conrad Cubie and Alex Cubie; her brother and sister-in-law, William Howard Conrad, and Modena Conrad and her brother-in-law Elmer Hardaway. She is survived by her children, Glenn, Sherry and Ryan, her daughter-in-law, Jacqueline, her grandsons, Christopher and Matthew, her sister, Mary Joyce Hardaway Bailey and by her brother and sister-in-law, Charles Mont Conrad and Eddie Conrad. Kaye has now joined her husband and family and is in the arms of her Savior. She never wavered from her love or obedience to God nor her love for her husband and family.
Committal service will be held on Monday, February 8 at 1 p.m. at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Burial will be at Silent Vale Cemetery in Maine Township.
Condolences: www.glendenilson.com.