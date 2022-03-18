Valreen “Val” Mude, 82 of rural Dalton, Minnesota died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. A Memorial Service will be at 1PM Friday, March 25, 2022, at United Lutheran Church in Elbow Lake with a Visitation starting at 11:30 until the time of service. Spring Interment at Lands Cemetery, rural Hoffman.
Valreen Yvonne Mude was born on May 20, 1939, the daughter of Lester and Alice (Anderson) Chayer in Hoffman, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at Lands Lutheran Church of Hoffman. She graduated from the Hoffman High School in 1957, and furthered her education at Minneapolis School of Business, receiving her Secretarial Degree.
On August 15, 1959, Val married Leroy Mude at Lands Lutheran Church of rural Hoffman. She worked at Mailers Service in Minneapolis, the State Crime Bureau in the Twin Cities, and RT French Mustard Company in St. Louis Park. She did in-home daycare in Crystal, Minnesota for over 25 years, retiring in 2000, when Val & Leroy moved to their home on Ten Mile Lake, near Dalton. She is a member of the United Lutheran Church and the Legion Auxiliary, both of Elbow Lake.
Val enjoyed reading, writing cards to people, taking pictures, sewing, and cooking. Val and Leroy took many trips, traveling to Mexico, Florida, took two cruises, Texas to visit with family and Cordileone, Idaho. Val enjoyed attending the weddings and baby showers of her past daycare kids. She cherished spending time with her family, friends and was often called a social butterfly.
She is survived by her husband Leroy; daughter Kristen (Larry) Bodoczy of Bulverde, Texas; seven grandchildren Matthew, Megan, Michael, Natalie, Tommy, Quinten, and Callee; two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Archie; two sisters, Ruby (Les) Mude of Cibolo, Texas and Maxine (Don) Nibbe of Tucson, Arizona, niece/goddaughter Teresa Jesten and nephew Troy Nibbe, and by numerous relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester & Alice Chayer and daughter, Kimberly Johnson.
In lieu of flowers Memorials are preferred to the Parkinson’s Association or Dementia Society of America.
