Valdean Arvis (Kugler) Schulz, 94, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Pioneer Care Nursing Home in Fergus Falls.
Born May 19, 1929 to Carl and Katherine (Cameron) Kugler on the Kugler homestead in Friberg Township. Valdean attended School District 208 and worked at Red Owl in Fergus Falls until 1959, starting in the coffee shop and checkout, eventually working in the meat department.
On March 9, 1950 she married Clarence Schulz at Federated Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, making their home on the family farm in Friberg Township, where they raised their two daughters, Cindy and Crystal.
Valdean was instrumental in the day-to-day operations of the farm, from milking cows twice a day, to helping in the fields. Whether it was on a hayrack or bringing the “thrashers” lunch to everyone in the field, she was there. An avid gardener, she spent many a day making up enough quarts of tomatoes, pickles and peach sauce each fall to feed an army. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and was especially happy when she was feeding them. Whether it was vanilla cupcakes with homemade chocolate frosting, fresh hot caramel rolls or a batch of popcorn with a whole stick of melted butter, she always made sure you were full. She enjoyed teaching them how to make homemade lefse and bread, and was always ready to make “just one more” batch of Christmas cookies. It wasn’t only her grandchildren she shared her treats with. Anyone who happened to stop by for a visit couldn’t leave without a cup or two of coffee and a plate of treats. You had to make sure to eat them all so it would “be a good day” the next day. Valdean was very social and loved a good visit, whether it was in person or on the phone. You didn’t have to worry about there ever being a lag in the conversation! Her daily hours long chats with her sister, Genevieve, were epic.
After being the wife of a hunter for many years, she picked up the sport herself later in life, much to the chagrin of many squirrels and skunk on the farm. She stayed up until the wee hours of the night on more than one occasion, with the dining room window open, picking off the grub-loving skunks.
Valdean was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid. She enjoyed her TOPS friends and The Country Bumpkins, five women who went to country school together. Both groups involved a gaggle of women getting together for long lunches and lots of laughs.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence; in-laws, Ted and Elsie Schulz; siblings, Floyd Kugler, Maurice Kugler, and Forest “Spot” Kugler; brother-in-law, Ervin Strande; sisters-in-law, Dorothy, Vivian, and Marlene Kugler; nephew, Steven Kugler.
Valdean is survived by her children, Cindy (Keith) Stafford of Fergus Falls and Crystal (Larry) Riley of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Elissa (Stafford) Crain, Zach (Kayla) Stafford, Cole Riley and Quinn Riley; great-grandchildren, Colt and Brody Stafford, Clara and Cora Crain; siblings, Genevieve Strande and Eldor Kugler; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend Craig Palach.
Interment: Immanuel Cemetery, Friberg Township, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
