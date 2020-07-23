Valdine (Kilde) Petty, 77, of Beaumont California, died on July 10 from complications of COVID-19.
Preceded in death by parents Ben and Magna Kilde, former husband Harlan Alstad, long-time companion Carlet Hoff, and husband, Carl Petty; sisters, Betty (Bill) Boen and Shirley (Chet) Ullom; brothers, Gordon Kilde and Virgil Kilde; and nephews, Gordon Boen and Chad Kilde. Survived by brothers, Rodney (Eileen) Kilde, Clinton (Lindy) Kilde and Jack (Alein) Kemp, and sister-in-law, Marlys Kilde.
Affectionately known as Aunty Dean, she also leaves behind many nephews and nieces.
Memorials preferred in Valdine’s name, C/O Tamara Covey, 27138 Coral Bells Way, Murrieta, CA 92562.
Private interment will be at the Riverside National Cemetery on August 4, 2020.