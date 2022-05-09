Valdine K. Roehl, age 93, a long-time resident of Orwell township, Fergus Falls MN passed away on May 7, 2022 at the Pioneer Cottages in Fergus Falls surrounded by her family.
On January 19, 1929, Valdine Kathryn (nee Anderson) Roehl was born to Helmer and Florence (nee Kielmeyer) Anderson in Fergus Falls. Valdine was baptized and confirmed at First English Lutheran Church (now First Lutheran). She attended country school District #96 from 1st through 8th grade then continued her schooling at Fergus Falls High School graduating in 1946. After high school, Valdine worked at St. Luke’s hospital as a nurse’s aide and also at her Uncle Sid’s grocery store.
Valdine married “the love of her life” Robert Roehl on February 12, 1950 at First English Lutheran Church. Valdine and Robert lived for 50 plus years on their Roehling Acres farm west of Fergus Falls near French, MN. At the beginning of their marriage, they operated a dairy and grain farm. Later they raised sheep, hogs, beef, small grains, sunflowers, corn, and soybeans before retirement in 1991. In 2000, they built a new home close to their farm. Together they raised seven successful well-educated children.
Valdine tended to a large garden to feed the family as well as raising chickens and gathering eggs. She had a special connection with animals, training the family dogs and rescuing cats. She had many creative outlets including sewing, knitting, painting and quilting. Each child received a handmade quilt for their wedding and each grandchild received a quilt for high school graduation. Valdine enjoyed playing the piano and taking family photos. Valdine was active in her farm and church community. She served in Orwell Homemakers, the kids’ schools and 4-H club and as a church volunteer. Valdine and Robert spent 20 plus years wintering in Edinburg, Texas.
Valdine is survived by daughter Deborah (Dean) Davis of Apple Valley, MN; sons Daniel (Carol) Roehl of Fergus Falls, Larry (Laurie) Roehl of Iowa City, IA; daughter-in-law Denise (Leslie) Roehl of Moorhead, MN; Jonathan (Annie) Roehl of Fergus Falls, MN; daughter Margie (Blaine) Rasmussen of Fergus Falls; and son Richard (Marilyn) Roehl of West Fargo, ND. Seventeen grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren and six step grandchildren and cousin, David Peterson of Paso Robles, CA. Valdine leaves many nieces, nephews, and neighbors to mourn her passing.
Valdine is preceded in death by her husband of over 70 years, Robert, her parents, Helmer and Florence Anderson, father and mother-in-law, John and Martha Roehl, son Leslie, daughter-in -law Corrine Roehl, brother, Leland and sister-in law Phyllis Anderson, brother and sister-in- law, Willis and Joyce Roehl.
Valdine was given exceptional care at Pioneer Cottages. Memorials may be directed to the Pioneercare Foundation, 1131 Maybelle Ave South Fergus Falls MN 56537.
Blessed be the memory of Valdine Roehl.
Funeral Service: Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Visitation: 2 hours prior to the service.
Burial: Trinity-Faith Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Condolences: www.glendenilson.com