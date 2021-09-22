Vergene ‘Bernie’ Lisbet (Makela) Hendrickson, age 59 years, of Park Rapids, died on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Essentia Health In Fargo, North Dakota. Private Family Services. 

Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Henning, Minnesota. 

To plant a tree in memory of Vergene Hendrickson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.