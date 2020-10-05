Verna Mae (Raw) Flatin of Fergus Falls, formerly of Rothsay, passed away on September 30, 2020, under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley at the LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Verna was born on April 5, 1947, on the family farm near Rothsay to Melvin and Leona (Lindholm) Raw. She attended country school and Rothsay High School.
On November 1, 1964, Verna married her high school sweetheart, Gary Flatin at South Immanuel Church, Rothsay. They made their home in Moorhead and raised their sons, Todd and Darren there. Verna worked for Bridgeman Creamery as an Office Manager and retired from there. She then worked at the Barnesville Good Samaritan Center as a secretary for many years. Most recently she worked part time at Walmart in Fergus Falls.
After living in Moorhead for 25 years, Gary and Verna returned to the Flatin family farm near Rothsay where they enjoyed planting a large garden, especially tomatoes for salsa. Verna was a very talented quilter and loved to crochet. Her greatest pleasure was getting together with family, especially at the holidays. She was a fabulous cook and baker.
After many years on the farm, Gary and Verna relocated to Fergus Falls, where Verna enjoyed decorating their home and making sure everyone who came to visit was well taken care of and well fed.
Verna was a proud member of South Immanuel Church. She loved the church community and enjoyed serving the congregation.
Survivors include her children, Todd Flatin of Fergus Falls and Darren (Julie) Flatin of Fargo; and one grandson Jeffery Flatin of Hamilton, Ohio. Verna is also survived by her brother, Edward Raw of Pelican Rapids, brother-in-law, Gilbert Andel of Moorhead, sister-in-law, Donna (Daryl) Hauger of West Des Moines, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, Gary and her sister, Janice Andel.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the LB Broen Home, and the Hospice of the Red River Valley for their care and concern. Thanks also to Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls for their compassion and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the memorial of donor’s choice.
A private family service will be held.
Walk-through visitation was 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. David Strom will officiate.
Interment will be at Hamar Cemetery, Rothsay.
Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.