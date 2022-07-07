Verna K. Nelson, 80, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at her home under the care of Knute Nelson Hospice and with her family by her side.
Verna Kay Teisberg, was born August 12, 1941 in Fergus Falls, to Henry and Eva (Bjergo) Teisberg. She attended District 247 grade school and Fergus Falls High School, graduating in 1959. After high school she attended the Trade School of Cosmetology in Fergus Falls, graduating in 1961.
On April 7, 1962, Verna married Richard Nelson at Aurdal Lutheran Church in Underwood. They made their home in Crystal before moving to Fergus Falls in 2016, where they have resided since.
She worked as a nanny and maid to earn money for her Cosmetology courses. Verna worked for 53 years in various locations as a hairdresser. She retired in 2013 when she needed shoulder surgery.
Verna was not a joiner, but she was always willing to help anyone who needed it. She attended Crystal Free Church of New Hope for 40 years. She was also a member of Sons of Norway. After moving to Fergus Falls, Verna attended the Church of the Nazarene.
She loved to read, attend grandsons’ games, cook, play games, and attend plays and concerts.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Eva and Henry; step-mother, Nona; uncles, Harold and John Teisberg; brother, Jack Brandt, and sister, Connie Harthun. Verna is survived by her husband, Dick; her children, Jana Ryan and Stephanie (Brian) Cook; grandchildren, Kyler Ryan, Adam Cook, and Leo Cook, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Steve Smith
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
