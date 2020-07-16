Verna Peasley, 91, of Pelican Rapids, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Pelican Valley Senior Living.
She was born November 16, 1928, in Fergus Falls to Grover and Olive (Wait) Saunders. Verna and her family resided in Maplewood Township. Her siblings were Maxwell, Clifford, Sanford, Bruce, Sheldon and Howard. They all attended country school at District No.145 and walked to school 4 miles one way!
On February 18, 1948, Verna was united in marriage to Roy Peasley. To this union were born Verlynne and Ernest, making the family complete. She was a wonderful mother and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. One of Verna’s pastimes was reading her Bible. She loved Jesus and was always ready to talk about her faith. She had many friends and loved to visit. Verna enjoyed butterflies and would wait eagerly each spring to see them transform from the darkness of a cocoon to the glorious creation God designed them to be. Verna loved animals and had a little of everything on the farm. Verna began employment at the West Central Turkey Plant in Pelican Rapids and worked there for many years as a valuable employee. She retired from the turkey plant at the age of 75. Her life at Riverfront Manor was full of activity.
Verna is survived by her children, Verlynne (Rick) Braton of Barnesville and Ernie (Connie) Peasley of Barnesville, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a brother, Howard (Kathy) Saunders of Red Wing, a brother-in-law, Lloyd Peasley of Fergus Falls, a sister-in-law, Anita Saunders of San Diego, California, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Roy, two children in infancy, five brothers, Maxwell, Clifford, Sanford, Bruce and Sheldon, a nephew, Michael Saunders, two nieces, Shirleyanne and Bonita and six sisters-in-law.
Service will be Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Maplewood Lutheran Church, rural Erhard.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Condolences: www.glendenilson.com.