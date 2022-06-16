Verner Gilbert 1934-2022

Verner L. Gilbert, 88, of Roseville, formerly Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Fairview University Hospital in Minneapolis.
He was born in Barnum, MN to Clara and Lloyd Gilbert. He obtained degrees from Augsburg College, Luther Seminary, and the University of Minnesota, and worked most of his career as a Social Worker at Lakeland Mental Health Center in Fergus Falls, MN.
Preceded in death by sister Milla Olsen, sister Eloise Johnson, and son Brad. Survived by wife of 63 years Eva, daughter-in-law Shelley Gilbert, son Keith (Betsy), daughter Diane (Corey) Olson, grandchildren Christa, Tony, Joe, Jonah, Tyler, Filipos, Nick, Taylor, Jenna, five great grandchildren, brother Jim (Shirley) Midthun, and brother-in-law Gerry Olsen.
The family extends a special thank you to his care team at M Health Fairview U of M Medical Center and the Arbor in Roseville.
Memorial service will be Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls with visitation taking place for one hour prior to the service.
The Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Verner 1934-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone