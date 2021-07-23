Vernon Donald Johansen, 86, of Underwood, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Battle Lake Good Samaritan.
Vernon was born August 18, 1934, in Maine Township, to Bennie and Lila (Anderson) Johansen. He attended District 231 and Underwood School.
On June 7, 1952, Vernon married Janice Fenske at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. The couple resided in Fergus Falls. Vernon was employed at Fergus Falls Dairy and as a farmer. They later moved to the family dairy farm in Underwood.
He was a member of Sverdrup Lutheran Church in Underwood, where he was a deacon and a member of the church council. He was also a member of the Lion’s Club, the township board, the Underwood Creamery board, Shipping Association and DHIA. He was instrumental in developing the lots on Bass Lake, rural Underwood. He was also a shareholder in Fergus International.
He enjoyed restoring farm tractors, mostly John Deere. Farming was his joy and passion. Vernon and Janice were snowbirds for 35 years at McAllen Mobile Park in McAllen, Texas. They also enjoyed many summers at Otter Tail Lake and trips to Jamaica and Hawaii.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Bennie and Lila; brothers, Basil and Merle; sister, Marilyn; son-in-law, Eugene Pederson, and sisters-in-law, Valjeane Johansen and Priscilla Johansen.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Janice of Underwood; his children, Patsy (Ken) Rasmussen of Clitherall; Judy (Mark) Grefsrud of Pelican Rapids, and their children and grandchildren, Tracy (Chris) Jons and Tessa and Callen of Buffalo, Wyoming, and Travis (Cheri) Grefsrud and Shaun of Pelican Rapids, Pam Pederson of Underwood, and her children and grandchildren, Erica (Chris) Wolden and Bristol, Blake, Brooks and Beckett of Underwood, and Daniel (Lisa) Pederson and Aleigha of Underwood, Jill (Lee) Bakken of Underwood, and their children, Brody Bakken of Fergus Falls, and Kale Bakken of Fergus Falls, Melissa (John) Alsgaard of Underwood, and their children and grandchildren, Miranda (Chad) LeRoy and Casen, Trey and Zaden of Underwood, and Dustin Alsgaard of Underwood, Teresa (Brian) Quaal of St. Stephen, and their children, Tayler (John) Quaal of Wahpeton, and Samantha Quaal of St. Stephen, Michael (Michelle) Johansen and their children, Natalie, Kate and Zachary of Underwood; brother, Larry (Pat) Johansen of Underwood; sister, Janice (George) Roelke of McAllen, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the Good Samaritan Society of Battle Lake for their exceptional care and compassion.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Sverdrup Lutheran Church in Underwood, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Rev. Ben Durbin.
Interment: Sverdrup Cemetery, Underwood.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.