Vernyl Dale Fronning, 72, of Aastad Township, died peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Aastad Church, rural Fergus Falls
The Rev. Kate Bruns will officiate.
Interment will be at Aastad Lutheran Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
