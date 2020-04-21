Vicki L. Schwanke, age 66 of Perham, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, April 20, 2020 near Bemidji. A funeral service will be held at Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Andrew Ratcliffe officiating. Burial will be in Spruce Grove Union Cemetery near Butler. Due to the Coronavirus, all of Vicki’s services are private.
Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service, Perham, MN (218) 346-5175 www.schoenebergerfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Vicki Schwanke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.