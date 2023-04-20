Vicky R. Anderson, 73, of West Fargo, died Monday, April 17, 2023 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.
Vicky was born July 1, 1949 in Fergus Falls to Dick and Millie (Sherbrooke) Stein. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Vicky’s greatest accomplishment was her children and their families. She was blessed with two children from a previous marriage. She cherished every moment she could spend with them. Vicky and Daryl had a passion for golf and spent many years together golfing in Minnesota and Arizona. Vicky took great pride in her flower gardens throughout the years. She also enjoyed painting rocks and placing them around Fargo and Mesa. During Christmas she looked forward to making lefse with her family.
Preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, and niece. Survivors include her husband, Daryl; siblings, Rick Stein of rural Dalton, MN and Kathy Tysdal of Fergus Falls; children, Jana (Shawn) Tronier of Fargo, John (Judy) Christianson of Fargo, Darcy Anderson of Fargo, Buffy (Ricky) Holbrook of Fargo, and Anthony (Jessi) Anderson of Fargo, and aunt, Harriet (Gordy) Nelson of Fergus Falls. Vicky had ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews and cousins.
Memorials are preferred to the American Lung Association.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Danny Ottoson.
Interment: Trinity-Faith Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
