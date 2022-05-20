Victor Arnold Kern, 78, passed away peacefully at Integris Hospice on May 18, 2022. He was born on June 16, 1943, in Duluth, Minnesota, to Arnold and Agatha (Winkels) Kern. Vic grew up in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, with his brothers Loren, Randy, and Alan, and sisters Patty and Geri. He graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1961 and attended community college until he enlisted in the army in 1964. He later graduated from St. Cloud State University and taught 5thgrade in Roseville, MN. Vic married Kay Flemming in 1972, and they would have celebrated their 50thwedding anniversary in August. Vic and Kay moved to Oklahoma for his job with the American Federation of Teachers. He enjoyed golfing, reading, and giving his opinions with his letters to the editor and telling various politicians how they could do their jobs better. Vic has been a mentor to many youngsters throughout the years. He always stressed the importance of getting an education and introduced them to experiences they would not normally have had. Vic was preceded in death by his parents, brother Loren, and sister Patty Melby. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Kay, sister Geri Priest and husband Larry, brothers Randy and wife Nellie, Alan and wife Laurie, and numerous nieces and nephews.
