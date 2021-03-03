Funeral services will be held for Victor Kern Sr., age 88, of Wadena, on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday.
